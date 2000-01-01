Company Profile

Energiekontor AG engages in the planning, construction, and operational management of wind and solar farms. It operates through the following segments: Project Development and Sales (Wind, Solar), Power Generation in Group-owned Wind Farms, as well as Operation Development, Innovation, and Others. The Project Development and Sales (Wind, Solar) segment focuses on project development for onshore wind farms and solar parks for sale outside the Group. The Power Generation in Group-owned Wind Farms segment specializes in the generation of power in Group-owned wind farms. The Operation Development, Innovation and Others segment comprises operational management of wind farms and cost reduction.