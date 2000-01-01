Energisme SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ALNRG)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALNRG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALNRG
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALNRG
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0013399359
Company Profile
Energisme SA provides an intelligent platform to help organizations to automate the real-time control of their energy performance. The company is capable of capturing, securing and automating data flows, it facilitates and accelerates customer decision-making relating to energy management, equipment provisioning and long-term consumption control objectives. It has developed a SaaS 2 platform, called N'Gage, allowing actors industrial, tertiary and public sectors to control and manage their energy consumption.