Company Info - ALNRG

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALNRG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013399359

Company Profile

Energisme SA provides an intelligent platform to help organizations to automate the real-time control of their energy performance. The company is capable of capturing, securing and automating data flows, it facilitates and accelerates customer decision-making relating to energy management, equipment provisioning and long-term consumption control objectives. It has developed a SaaS 2 platform, called N'Gage, allowing actors industrial, tertiary and public sectors to control and manage their energy consumption.

