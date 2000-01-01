Company Profile

Energisme SA provides an intelligent platform to help organizations to automate the real-time control of their energy performance. The company is capable of capturing, securing and automating data flows, it facilitates and accelerates customer decision-making relating to energy management, equipment provisioning and long-term consumption control objectives. It has developed a SaaS 2 platform, called N'Gage, allowing actors industrial, tertiary and public sectors to control and manage their energy consumption.