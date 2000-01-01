Company Profile

Energold Drilling Corp provides drilling services. The company's reportable segments are Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. Minerals segment provides drilling services in the minerals industry for parties principally in North America, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, Africa and Europe. Energy segment provides drilling and other services to the energy sector in Canada, the U.S. and South America, and Manufacturing segment is engaged in designing, and manufacturing of equipment for water well, mineral exploration and geotechnical drilling companies. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Minerals segment.