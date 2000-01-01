Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)
Market Info - WATT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WATT
Market Cap$59.540m
SymbolNASDAQ:WATT
IndustryTechnology
SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
ISINUS29272C1036
Company Profile
Energous Corp is the developer of WattUp, a wire-free charging technology. WattUp is a radio frequency based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router.