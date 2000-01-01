Energulf Resources Inc (TSX:ENG.H)

North American company
Market Info - ENG.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ENG.H

  • Market CapCAD1.990m
  • SymbolTSX:ENG.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29266X1050

Company Profile

Energulf Resources Inc is an oil and gas exploration company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company acquires and develops oil and gas projects in the Gulf of Mexico in Africa and Albania. The company's assets are located in Canada, Namibia, Albania and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Majority of the revenue is derived from the properties in Canada.

