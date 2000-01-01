Company Profile

Energulf Resources Inc is an oil and gas exploration company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company acquires and develops oil and gas projects in the Gulf of Mexico in Africa and Albania. The company's assets are located in Canada, Namibia, Albania and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Majority of the revenue is derived from the properties in Canada.