Energy Action Ltd (ASX:EAX)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EAX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EAX

  • Market CapAUD6.750m
  • SymbolASX:EAX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000EAX7

Company Profile

Energy Action Ltd is engaged in providing integrated energy management services to a diverse base of commercial, industrial and small and medium sized business customer. It offers electricity and gas procurement services in Australia.

Latest EAX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .