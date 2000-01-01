Energy Company of Minas Gerais ADR (NYSE:CIG.C)

North American company
Market Info - CIG.C

Company Info - CIG.C

  • Market Cap$5.059bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CIG.C
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2044098828

Company Profile

Energy Company of Minas Gerais is a Brazilian power company that is engaged in generation, transmission and distribution and sale of electricity.

