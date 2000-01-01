Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)

North American company
  • Market Cap$181.850m
  • SymbolAMEX:UUUU
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2926717083

Energy Fuels Inc together with its subsidiary is engaged in the extraction and recovery of uranium properties in the United States. The company operates in two segments, ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium.

