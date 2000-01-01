Energy One Ltd (ASX:EOL)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EOL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EOL

  • Market CapAUD50.410m
  • SymbolASX:EOL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000EOL3

Company Profile

Energy One Ltd is a supplier and developer of software and services to wholesale energy, environmental and carbon trading markets. Its products include EnergyOne Trading, EnergyOffer, EnergyFlow, EnergyDashboard, and Energy Business Intelligence.

Latest EOL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .