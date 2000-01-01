Company Profile

Energy Recovery Inc is an engineering-driven technology company. It is engaged in engineering, designing, manufacturing and supplying solutions for industrial fluid flow processes. The company operates in two segments, Water, and Oil and gas, and its products are utilized in these markets to either recycle and convert wasted pressure energy into a usable asset or preserve pumps that are subject to hostile processing environments. It offers energy recovery devices (ERDs) and pumps as well as related products and services to the global reverse osmosis desalination market. The company derives a majority of the revenue from the Water segment. Geographically, the company operates in the US and other international countries.Energy Recovery Inc manufactures products that are used in the desalination process. The company serves the oil and gas, chemical processing and water industries across the world.