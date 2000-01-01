Company Profile

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) is engaged in mining, processing, and sale of uranium oxide. It operates the Ranger uranium mine. The Ranger mine's operational infrastructure lies within the 79-square kilometer Ranger Project Area, which is located eight kilometers east of Jabiru and 260 kilometers east of Darwin, in the Northern Territory of Australia.Energy Resources of Australia Ltd is engaged in the mining industry. Its business involves mining and processing of uranium ore.