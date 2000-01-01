Energy Resources of Australia Ltd A (ASX:ERA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ERA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ERA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ERA
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ERA9
Company Profile
Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) is engaged in mining, processing, and sale of uranium oxide. It operates the Ranger uranium mine. The Ranger mine's operational infrastructure lies within the 79-square kilometer Ranger Project Area, which is located eight kilometers east of Jabiru and 260 kilometers east of Darwin, in the Northern Territory of Australia.Energy Resources of Australia Ltd is engaged in the mining industry. Its business involves mining and processing of uranium ore.