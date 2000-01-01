Energy Resources of Australia Ltd A (ASX:ERA)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ERA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ERA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ERA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ERA9

Company Profile

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) is engaged in mining, processing, and sale of uranium oxide. It operates the Ranger uranium mine. The Ranger mine's operational infrastructure lies within the 79-square kilometer Ranger Project Area, which is located eight kilometers east of Jabiru and 260 kilometers east of Darwin, in the Northern Territory of Australia.Energy Resources of Australia Ltd is engaged in the mining industry. Its business involves mining and processing of uranium ore.

Latest ERA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .