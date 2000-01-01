Company Profile

Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region after combining its two partnerships in October 2018. Its pipeline network transports about 22 trillion British thermal unit per day of natural gas and 4.3 million barrels per day of crude oil. It also has gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the U.S., and fuel distribution. Energy Transfer also owns the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility, which it plans to convert into one of the largest LNG export facilities.Energy Transfer Equity LP is a limited partnership company. The Company through its subsidiaries, owns and operates, natural gas gathering systems, natural gas intrastate pipeline systems and gas processing plants.