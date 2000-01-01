Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ETP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ETP

  • Market Cap$27.222bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ETP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29278N1037

Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners LP is engaged in the crude oil operations consist of an integrated set of pipeline, terminalling, and acquisition and marketing of crude oil from producers to end-user markets.

Latest ETP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .