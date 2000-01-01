Energy World Corp Ltd (ASX:EWC)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EWC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EWC
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:EWC
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINAU000000EWC5
Company Profile
Energy World Corp Ltd is an independent energy company engaged in the production and sale of power and natural gas. The company is expanding into liquefied natural gas (LNG) business. It operates in three countries namely, Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia.Energy World Corp Ltd is an independent energy company engaged in the production and sale of power and natural gas. The Company is expanding into liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.