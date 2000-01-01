Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG)
Company Info - EGG
- Market CapAUD167.850m
- SymbolASX:EGG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINAU000000EGG9
Company Profile
Enero Group Ltd provides an integrated marketing and communication services. Its services include market research, advertising, public relations, communications planning, graphic design, and events management.