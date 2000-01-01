Company Profile

Enerplus Corp produces and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in Canada and the United States. Majority of oil production is derived from the Williston and Waterfloods basins, with the Marcellus providing a significant portion of natural gas production. Enerplus acquires the right to use assets through royalties paid to government entities, land owners and mineral rights owners. Crude oil and natural gas are sold to customers in both countries where assets are held and can be sold either at the well or a fixed destination.Enerplus Corp is a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan and in the United States.