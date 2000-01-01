Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ERF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ERF

  • Market Cap$1.532bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ERF
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2927661025

Company Profile

Enerplus Corp is a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan and in the United States.

Latest ERF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .