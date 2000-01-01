Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ERF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ERF
- Market CapCAD2.016bn
- SymbolTSE:ERF
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA2927661025
Company Profile
Enerplus Corp is a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company. The company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan and in the United States.