Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Enerside Energy SA (XMAD:ENRS) Share Price

ENRS

Enerside Energy SA

European company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Engineering & Construction

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XMAD

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Enerside Energy SA is engaged in the development, construction, and maintenance of renewable energy projects. The company has solar photovoltaic generation projects for industrial clients in Europe and Latin America.

XMAD:ENRS

ES0105634002

EUR

Loading Comparison

Latest ENRS News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News