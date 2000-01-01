EnerSys Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ENS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENS
- Market Cap$3.845bn
- SymbolNYSE:ENS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS29275Y1029
Company Profile
EnerSys is a producers and distributors of industrial batteries, with product lines that include reserve and motive power products. Reserve power products are used for backup power solutions for the continuous operation of critical applications, primarily within the telecommunications industry. Motive power products are used for electrical industrial forklifts in manufacturing and warehousing settings. At the end of fiscal year 2018, EnerSys employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated $2.6 billion in sales.EnerSys manufactures, markets and distributes industrial batteries and related products such as chargers, power equipment and battery accessories.