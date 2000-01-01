Company Profile

EnerSys is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of industrial batteries, with product lines that include reserve and motive power products. Reserve power products are used for backup power solutions for the continuous operation of critical applications, primarily within the telecommunications industry. Motive power products are used for electrical industrial forklifts in manufacturing and warehousing settings. At the end of fiscal year 2018, EnerSys employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated $2.6 billion in sales.EnerSys manufactures, markets and distributes industrial batteries and related products such as chargers, power equipment and battery accessories.