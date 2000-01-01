EnertronicaSanterno SpA (MTA:ENT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENT
- Market Cap€10.520m
- SymbolMTA:ENT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINIT0004887409
Company Profile
Enertronica S.p.A., is a renewable energy company. The Company operates in the two fields of applications: Photovoltaic and Lighting Industry. Its products include Photovoltaic Plants and Greenhouses and Lighting.