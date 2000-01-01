Enervit SpA (MTA:ENV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENV
- Market Cap€61.050m
- SymbolMTA:ENV
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINIT0004356751
Company Profile
Enervit SpA is engaged in sports nutrition & wellbeing. It manufactures & distributes products satisfying specific needs, both for those involved in sports at the professional level and their wellbeing.