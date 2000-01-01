Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.Enghouse Systems Ltd is active in the software industry in Canada. Its business involves provision of software services to a variety of end markets. The company's major product is software for the communication companies.