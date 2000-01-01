Enghouse Systems Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSE:ENGH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENGH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENGH
- Market CapCAD3.374bn
- SymbolTSE:ENGH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA2929491041
Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.Enghouse Systems Ltd is active in the software industry in Canada. Its business involves provision of software services to a variety of end markets. The company's major product is software for the communication companies.