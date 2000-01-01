Engie EPS (EURONEXT:EPS)

European company
Market Info - EPS

Company Info - EPS

  • Market Cap€100.480m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:EPS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012650166

Company Profile

Electro Power Systems SA is a supplier of energy storage solutions. Its products include Electro, a hydrogen-powered system, based on fuel cell technology and capable of converting chemical energy stored in the form of hydrogen into electricity.

Latest EPS news

