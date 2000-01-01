Engie SA (MTA:ENGI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ENGI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ENGI

  • Market Cap€34.952bn
  • SymbolMTA:ENGI
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010208488

Company Profile

Engie SA is a global energy firm operating Europe's largest gas pipeline network, including the French system. The company also operates a diverse suite of other energy businesses.

Latest ENGI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .