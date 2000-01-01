Company Profile

Engie is a global energy firm formed by the 2008 merger of Gaz de France and Suez and the acquisition of International Power in 2012. It changed its name to Engie from GDF Suez in 2015. The company operates Europe's largest gas pipeline network, including the French system, and a global fleet of power plants with 60 net gigawatts of capacity. Engie retains an equity stake in Suez Environnement and operates a diverse suite of other energy businesses.