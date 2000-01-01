Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EGL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EGL
- Market Cap$1.076bn
- SymbolNYSE:EGL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorStaffing & Outsourcing Services
- Currency
- ISINUS29286C1071
Company Profile
Engility Holdings Inc is engaged in deploying skilled workforce to the U.S. government. It provides a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.