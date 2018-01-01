Engine Gaming And Media Inc (TSX:GAME) Share Price

Company Profile

Engine Gaming And Media Inc provide social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties. Its subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events and others. It generates revenue through direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.Millennial ESports Corp operates as a gaming and digital media company. It provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.