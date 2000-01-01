Company Profile

Engine Media Holdings Inc is engaged in esports data provision, esports tournament hosting, and esports racing. Its brand profile includes Eden Games, Allin sports, and UMG, and others. The company's operating segments include E-Sports; Media and Advertising and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Media and Advertising segment. The Media and Advertising segment includes platform and advertising services provided to other broadcasters, primarily local tv and radio broadcasters.Millennial ESports Corp operates as a gaming and digital media company. It provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.