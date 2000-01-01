Engine Media Holdings Inc (TSX:GAME)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GAME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GAME
- Market CapCAD210.800m
- SymbolTSX:GAME
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINCA29287R1038
Company Profile
Engine Media Holdings Inc is engaged in esports data provision, esports tournament hosting, and esports racing. Its brand profile includes Eden Games, Allin sports, and UMG, and others. The company's operating segments include E-Sports; Media and Advertising and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Media and Advertising segment. The Media and Advertising segment includes platform and advertising services provided to other broadcasters, primarily local tv and radio broadcasters.Millennial ESports Corp operates as a gaming and digital media company. It provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.