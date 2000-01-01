ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENG
- Market Cap$78.820m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ENG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINUS2933061069
Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp engages in providing engineering and professional services to the energy industry. The company operates through two segments Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) and Automation. The EPCM segment provides services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects across the United States. In addition, it also includes the government services group, which provides engineering, design, installation, operation, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities. The Automation segment offers services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, information technology and electrical projects across the United States and Central Asia.ENGlobal Corp is a provider of engineering and other professional project services related to design, fabrication, procurement, maintenance, environmental and other governmental compliance and construction management.