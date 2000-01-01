Company Profile

Engold Mines Ltd is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of British Columbia. The company's other properties include Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Zone; G1 Copper and Berkey Porphyry Prospect.Engold Mines Ltd is a Vancouver based gold, copper and silver exploration company. It is in the business of exploring for and evaluating economically viable mineral properties in Canada.