Market Info - EGM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EGM

  • Market CapCAD8.900m
  • SymbolTSX:EGM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29330R1001

Company Profile

Engold Mines Ltd is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of British Columbia. The company's other properties include Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Zone; G1 Copper and Berkey Porphyry Prospect.Engold Mines Ltd is a Vancouver based gold, copper and silver exploration company. It is in the business of exploring for and evaluating economically viable mineral properties in Canada.

