Eni SpA ADR (NYSE:E)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - E
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - E
- Market Cap$36.864bn
- SymbolNYSE:E
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINUS26874R1086
Company Profile
Eni is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, the company produced 0.9 million barrels of liquids and 5.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2019, Eni held reserves of 7.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 52% of which are liquids. The Italian government has de facto control of Eni through a 30.1% stake in the company.Eni SpA together with its subsidiaries offers integrated energy services. It is engaged in exploring, producing, and refining oil and gas.