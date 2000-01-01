Company Profile

Eni is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, the company produced 0.9 million barrels of liquids and 5.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2019, Eni held reserves of 7.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 52% of which are liquids. The Italian government has de facto control of Eni through a 30.1% stake in the company.Eni SpA together with its subsidiaries offers integrated energy services. It is engaged in exploring, producing, and refining oil and gas.