Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) Share Price

Enjoy Technology Inc
North American company
Technology
Software - Application
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Enjoy Technology Inc is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home by delivering premium brands and the in-store experience directly to the home. It operates mobile retail stores for its partners across the US, UK, and Canada.
Symbol
NASDAQ:ENJY
ISIN
US29335V1061
Currency
USD
