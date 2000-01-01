Company Profile

ENLABS AB, formerly Nordic Leisure AB, owns and manages companies that are active in the gaming and media sector. It creates entertainment in three business areas namely Gaming (Online Games), Media and Solutions. Gaming, online casinos and land-based gaming stores operate under the Optibet brand. The firm's products are casinos, betting, poker, and bingo. Within the media segment, ENLABS conducts performance-based marketing in the soap sector whereas, in the Solutions business area, the company's B2B operations include service for sports results and technology solutions. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming area. Geographically the firm has its footprints in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Spain, Belarus, and Sweden.Nordic Leisure AB owns & manages companies in the gaming sector. It offers leisure activities such as casino, sports betting and online poker through its subsidiaries. It also offers games like Slot machines, roulette, blackjack and scratch cards.