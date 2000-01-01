Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings is primarily engaged in distributing and retailing natural gas. By year-end 2019, ENN owned 217 city gas projects in China, with annual gas sales volume of 27 billion cubic meters. Meanwhile, the aggregate number of connected piped gas residential households reached 20.9 million, with an average gas penetration rate of 60%. ENN also has ventured into integrated energy business with 98 projects in operation.ENN Energy Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of distributing and retailing natural gas. The firm owns various city gas projects in China and also involves in natural gas operations in Vietnam and gas refueling businesses in Europe and North America.