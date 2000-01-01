Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EBF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EBF
- Market Cap$461.540m
- SymbolNYSE:EBF
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS2933891028
Company Profile
Ennis Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of print products for the wholesale trade. The company's products include advertising specialities, business forms and supplies, commercial printing, eCommerce solutions, envelopes, labels and tags, and folders and packaging.Ennis Inc provides business equipment to various industries. It is engaged in manufacturing, designing and selling business forms and other printed business products.