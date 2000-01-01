Enochian BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENOB)

North American company
Market Info - ENOB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ENOB

  • Market Cap$262.840m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ENOB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29350E1047

Company Profile

Enochian BioSciences Inc is an immunotherapy company engaged in developing cures and providing prevention for infectious diseases and cancer. It is also engaged in developing HIV preventative vaccine and cures and Cellular immune-oncology products.

