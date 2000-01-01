Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX)
Market Info - ENVX
Company Info - ENVX
- Market Cap$605.910m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ENVX
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
- ISINUS2935941078
Company Profile
Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.