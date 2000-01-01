Company Profile

EnPro Industries Inc is a United States-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company operates through three segments. The sealing products segment manufactures and markets sealing products, wheel-end components and systems, and others. The engineered products segment manufactures and sells metal polymers, engineered plastics, bearing products, reciprocating compressor components, and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the United States and Europe.EnPro Industries Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates with three segments namely Sealing Products, Engineered Products and Power Systems.