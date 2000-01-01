EnQuest (LSE:ENQ)
Company Info - ENQ
- Market Cap£334.240m
- SymbolLSE:ENQ
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00B635TG28
Company Profile
EnQuest PLC is an independent producer of oil and gas in the UK North Sea. The principal activities of the company and its subsidiaries are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the UK Continental Shelf and Malaysia.