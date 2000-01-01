Ensco Class A (NYSE:ESV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ESV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ESV
- Market Cap$1.738bn
- SymbolNYSE:ESV
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINGB00B4VLR192
Company Profile
Ensco PLC provides offshore contract drilling services to national and international oil companies as well as independent operators. It operates its business in U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Mexico, Brazil, the Mediterranean, and the North Sea.