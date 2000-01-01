Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)
- Market Cap$11.340m
- SymbolAMEX:ENSV
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS29358Y1029
Company Profile
Enservco Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. These services include frac water heating, hot oiling and acidizing among others.