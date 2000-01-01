Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based oil services company. It offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs. The automated drilling rigs are built for improved safety and a reduced environmental footprint. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the United States and Canada. Ensign's customers include crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators.Ensign Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The Company is engaged in providing oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally.