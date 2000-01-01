Company Profile

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries operate skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care services. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute the greatest proportion of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through transitional and skilled (TSA), assisted and independent living services and home health and hospice services segments. The TSA segment includes skilled nursing operations and assisted and independent living operations. The majority of revenue is generated by the TSA segment. Ensign also operates several urgent care clinics that provide care for minor injuries and illnesses.Ensign Group Inc offers skilled nursing, assisted and independent living, home health and hospice and other ancillary services. The Transitional and Skilled Services generates maximum revenue for the company.