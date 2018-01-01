Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

EnSilica (LSE:ENSI) Share Price

ENSI

EnSilica

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Semiconductors

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

EnSilica PLC is a fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar and communications systems.

LSE:ENSI

GB00BN7F1618

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest ENSI News

Go to All News >
27 May

IPO statistics: London AIM market 2022

From Alliance News
26 May

IN BRIEF: Integrated circuits firm Ensilica steady after AIM listing

From Alliance News

ENSI Regulatory News

Go to All Regulatory News >
26 May

Holding(s) in Company

From Regulatory News