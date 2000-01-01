Enssolutions Group Inc (TSX:ENV.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ENV.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ENV.H
- Market CapCAD1.440m
- SymbolTSX:ENV.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINCA2935812032
Company Profile
Enssolutions Group Inc manufactures, distributes and applies organic liquid pine rosin emulsion to meet the industrial and commercial need. It markets its emulsion solutions under the TOP and Entac brands.