Ensysce Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENSC)
North American company
Company Info - ENSC
- Market Cap$79.070m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ENSC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS2936021086
Company Profile
Ensysce Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. The company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost.