Company Profile

Entain PLC is an online sports betting and gaming company. The company owns a portfolio of sports brands that includes bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.GVC Holdings PLC is an e-gaming operator serving the business to consumer and business to business market. It operates two business segments which are Sports and Gaming. Through its segments, it provides access to online games and betting on sports.